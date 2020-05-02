Various universities in the state of Delhi informed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia that they will be conducting the pending exam online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to Times of India. The information was shared with the CM in a review meeting between the Vice-Chancellors of various universities with CM and Deputy CM.

The meeting was called to discuss three key issues. The first topic was about the universities’ plans on how to conduct the remaining exams, the second was on the admission process for the next academic year, and the final topic was placement situation of the current students and effects of COVID-19 on placements, adds the report.

The VCs appraised to CM that they will be conducting the remaining exams online. The universities are also planning to give provisional degree certificate in case the exams are delayed so that students in the final year do not have problems getting placements.

The VCs of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, National Law University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University, and the Director of IIT Delhi attended the meeting, according to TOI.

The CM stressed on the importance of maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 norms throughout all the functioning of the universities. Moreover, he encouraged conducting classes online if feasible so as to recover from any academic losses.

The report says that Deputy CM asked universities with business faculty to suggest the Delhi government on steps that can be taken to revive the economy once the lockdown is lifted and COVID-19 pandemic is under control.