APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) has declared the December 2019 B.Tech. 1st year exam result today, May 8th, 2020, according to NDTV. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of December can check the result at the official website, aktu.ac.in.

NDTV reports that the highest pass percentage of 99.7% was scored by students from Engineering Chemistry and Civil and Mechanical Workshop papers followed by Engineering Physics Lab and Electrical and Electronics Workshop students scoring 99.6%.

For Life Skill paper, 98.3% students cleared the exam and for Engineering Physics A, and Basics of Civil and Mechanical Engineering paper 80.1% managed to pass.

The pass percentage for Engineering Physics B was 77.1%, Linear Algebra and Calculus paper is 76.8%, 75% for Basics of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and 74.2% for Engineering Chemistry. The lowest pass percentage was 68.5% for Engineering Mechanics paper.

Here is the direct link to check the AKTU December 2019 B.Tech 1st year result.