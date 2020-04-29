Union Human Resources Department Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, has requested states and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to start the evaluation process for the 10th and 12th board exams. The minister had called a virtual meeting of all states’ education minister on Tuesday in which the minister made the request.

Moreover, Pokhryal also requested CBSE teachers to assist states in the evaluation process in their respective states, according to Indian Express. The evaluation process for the board exams has been put on hold due to the lockdown situation to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding the conducting the pending examinations, the exams will be only conducted for major subjects which are necessary for promoting students, the minister informed. For the remaining subjects, internal school assessments will be used. CBSE has already decided to follow this process where the board will be conducting exams for 29 out of the 41 remaining subjects.

Many state ministers including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that it will be difficult to conduct the exam across the country and especially in Delhi. The minister added that CBSE can promote students of both the classes based on the exams that have already been conducted and based on the internal assessment for the remaining subjects.

Pokhriyal also announced that the mid-day meal scheme will continue through the summer vacation for all the students. NDTV says, the minister also announced der relaxing the norms of SamagraShiksha and has allowed the states to spend the balance of the previous year. Also, an Ad-hoc grant of Rs 4450 crore is also being issued for the first quarter under the scheme.