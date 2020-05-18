HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has released the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) date sheet for 10th and 12th board exam for the remaining subjects a while ago. The exam, as notified before, will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020.

It should be noted that the board has cancelled the 10th class exam for the remaining subjects except for the students from Northeast Delhi. The region had experienced violent protests in the month of February and the board had to cancel a few subjects in the region.

Timetable for 10th class (Northeast Delhi)

July 1 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Social Science

July 2 (10. 30 am to 1.30 pm) - Science - Theory/Science - Without Practical

July 10 (10. 30 am to 1.30 pm) - Hindi Course A/Hindi Course B

July 15 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - English Communicative/English Language and Lit

Timetable for 12th class

July 1 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Home Science

July 2 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Hindi Elective/Hindi Core

July 3 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Physics ( Only for Northeast Delh i)

i) July 4 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Accountancy ( Only for Northeast Del hi)

hi) July 6 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Chemistry ( Only for Northeast Delhi )

) July 7 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Informatics Practical/Computer Science/Information Tech

July 8 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - English Elective/English Core ( Only for Northeast Delhi )

) July 9 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Business Studies

July 10 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Biotechnology

July 11 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Geography

July 13 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Sociology

July 14 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Political Science ( Only for Northeast Delh i)

i) July 15 (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) - Mathematics/Economics/History/Biology (Only for Northeast Delhi

The date sheet notification also asked parents to make sure to teach the COVID-19 precautions that their children must take and they should also make sure not to send sick children for the exam. All students must cover their nose and mouth and must carry hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

CBSE had postponed all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To make up for the lost time, the board had announced that it will be conducting examinations for 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects.

The evaluation process for the subjects already conducted is underway in more than 3000 evaluation centres. Teachers and evaluators are checking the answer sheets from their homes and evaluation centres are carrying out the process of transporting the answer sheets.

The minister had earlier commented that the evaluation process will be completed in 50 days and the result is expected to be declared in the month of August.