Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Provisional Allotment under Reserve List details for the CRP SPL-VII on Tuesday, May 19. All the candidates who had appeared for the final round can check the result at the official website, ibps.in.

The provisional list was released for all the categories, i.e, Clerk, Probation Officer (PO), Management Trainee (MT), and Specialist Officer. The result will be available for candidates to check until June 30. The link to check the provisional list are provided below:

The result was expected to be released in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed throughout the country to combat its spread, the result date was postponed.

How to check the IBPS CRP-SPL VII result