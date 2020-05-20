Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the exam dates for the 2020 Civil Services preliminary examination today, May 20, 2020, according to Times of India.

Ther report has not quoted any official sources for the information; however, the Commission is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the future course of action today. A decision regarding the date is expected to be taken during the meeting.

The announcement of the exam date is expected to be made on UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in, and candidates are requested to keep checking the same for any latest updates.

The preliminary exam for the 2020 Civil Services was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 along with the preliminary exam for the Indian Forest Services (IFS). Both the exams generally are conducted on the same day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the exam had to be postponed. The Commission had earlier said that it will review the situation again on May 20th and fresh dates for the exam will be notified after the meeting.

UPSC has already put a hold on the notification for the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, and the NDA I exam has been postponed until further notice.