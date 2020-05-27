Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 2017 Assistant Engineer positions and 2016 Lecturer for Health & Physical Education and Arts & Craft in Government Training Colleges.

The interviews for the Assistant Engineer position will be conducted from June 16 to June 19, whereas the Lecturer Interviews will be conducted from June 23 to June 25.

The schedule has details of when a candidate is scheduled. A detailed schedule for all candidates based on their roll number can be accessed at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here are the direct links for t he schedule and other details:

The notification also details the documents that candidates need to bring during the interview for verification purposes. Candidates are advised to go through the list carefully.