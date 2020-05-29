Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be declaring the result for HSLC or HSSLC examination on May 30, according to multiple reports. The result can be accessed at the official website, nbsenagaland.com, and other third-party websites.

The official gazette states the documents of result will be issued from 5th June, reports Times of India. The document will be issued to Superintendents after June 5 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and to maintain physical distancing protocols.

The Board had declared the HSCL and HSSLC in 2019 on May 2nd, 2020. A total number of 10,919 appeared for the 12th exam in 2019 and 8,828 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 74.44%.

For HSSC, 23,189 students appeared and 15,835 students cleared the exam and managed a pass percentage of 68.29%.

The results are also expected to be available on several third-party websites details of which are as follows: