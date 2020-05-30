Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be declaring the result for HSLC or HSSLC examination today, May 30, in a few hours. A notification released on May 28 had informed that the result will be released today at the official website, nbsenagaland.com, and other third-party websites.

The official gazette released on May 28 states the documents of results will be issued from 5th June. The document will be issued to Superintendents after June 5 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and to maintain physical distancing protocols.

Apart from the official website, nbsenagaland.com, the result will also be released on various third-party websites, list of which is provided below:

The result can also be accessed via Text Message or SMS:

For Class 10th: SMS NB10<space>Roll Number to 56070

For Class 12th: SMS NB12<space>Roll Number to 56070

The Board had declared the HSCL and HSSLC in 2019 on May 2nd, 2020. A total number of 10,919 appeared for the 12th exam in 2019 and 8,828 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 74.44%. For HSSC, 23,189 students appeared and 15,835 students cleared the exam and managed a pass percentage of 68.29%.