Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is scheduled to release the 2020 10th board examination result on June 6, according to Times of India. The SSLC result will be announced at 9.00 am on June 6 and will be available at the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The report said that official notification for the release of the result will be released on the official website soon, which will detail information regarding the websites where the result will be available. Apart from that, the notification will also detail other ways of accessing the result.

For now the Board will be releasing the result but students can collect their mark sheet once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. Students need to approach their schools to collect the marksheet.

In 2019, the Board had declared the 10th or SSLC examination result on May 15, 2019 and the pass percentage was 60.25%. Boys scored a pass percentage of 59% and girls 53.32%.

Meghashree Bora secured the top position in the merit list for Assam HSLC exam this year. The pass percentage of Assam Madrassa examination was also declared where students scored a pass percentage of 50.62%.