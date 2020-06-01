Delhi University has released a revised academic calendar for the year 2019-20 on its official website on Saturday, May 30. The summer vacation according to the new academic calendar will be from June 13 to June 30 and the theoretical exam will be conducted in the month of July.

The examination this year, as informed by the Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, will be conducted only for the final year students. The remaining students will be promoted based on previous performance and internal assessment

The official notification said, “In pursuance of the University Grants Commission “Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in View of COVID-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Lockdown” dated 29.04.2020, the revised Academic Calendar of the University for the academic session 2019-2020, is hereby notified as under, which is subject to amendment, depending upon the situation emerging out of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic or any other exigency,”

The academic calendar for the remaining year looks like below:

Activity Date Evaluation of practical, internal assessment, dissertation, project work, fieldwork, assignment, internship, question paper setting and moderation for end-semester examinations, etc. 19 May, 2020 (Tuesday) to 12 June, 2020 (Friday) Summer Vacation 13 June, 2020 (Saturday)to 30 June 2020 (Tuesday) Theory examinations for the final semester/ final year students 1 July, 2020 (Wednesday) to 31 July, 2020 (Friday) Beginning of the academic session 2020-21

3rd semester / 2nd year) and (5th semester / 3rd Year)

Fresh batch (1stSemester / Year)

1 August 2020 (Saturday)

1 September 2020 (Tuesday)

Delhi University had announced earlier in the month of May that it’s going to conduct an online open-book, take-home exams for students in regular colleges, the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). This is being done due to the India-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.