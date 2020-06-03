West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has once again postponed the Class 12th exam for the remaining subjects, reports Times of India. The State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the examinations for the remaining 12 subjects will be held from July 2nd to July 8th, 2020.

The exam schedule which was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown was supposed to be conducted on June 29, July 2, and July 6. However, due to the extension of the lockdown, the report said, now the exam will be conducted on July 2, July 6, and July 8, 2020, informed the minister.

The detailed timetable for July 12th exam will be issued in the future. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the exams scheduled after March 23 were postponed.

The subjects that were postponed in March include Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management, and Family Resource Management.

Meanwhile, for the Madhyamik exam, the post-evaluation process has begun and the result is expected to be declared in a month’s time. The result will be announced at the official websites, wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the result in these websites once they are declared.