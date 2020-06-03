The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The order came from Justice Alok Mathur gave the order after dozens of writ petitions, reported the Times of India. The High Court fixed its next hearing on July 12.

The petitioners had questioned the answer sheets. The High Court instructed the petitioners to submit their objections to the UP government within a week. The government would then have had to refer them to the UGC, which would have had to decide the objections.

According to TOI, Advocate General Raghvendra Singh was appearing for the UP government while senior advocates LP Mishra, HGS Parihar, Sudeep Seth and others appeared for the different petitioners.

Earlier on May 6, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had welcomed the decision of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court of confirming the State Government’s decision of keeping higher cut-offs for the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools of the state.

The official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s office of UP had tweeted, “CM Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the High Court’s decision in the matter of recruiting 69,000 teachers of basic education. He congratulated all the successful candidates by wishing them to contribute to the education system of the state in the coming time.”

The result for the UP 2018 Assistant Teacher examination was declared on May 12. The exam was conducted in February 2019 but the release of the final answer keys was delayed because of the controversy regarding the cut-off marks which was released on May 8, 2020.