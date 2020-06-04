Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to give an update regarding the 2020 Civil Services preliminary examination tomorrow, June 5. An update regarding the preliminary exam and other pending exams is expected to be released on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Commission had informed in May that a review meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation and conducting other the pending examination will be held on June 5.

SSC on June 1 had released a tentative schedule for its pending examination and it had said that the exams will be conducted from August until October. UPSC is expected to follow a similar schedule.

All updates regarding the UPSC will be released on the official website and candidates are suggested to check the official website or other reliable sources for latest updates.

The Commission had postponed the Civil Services preliminary examination along with the Indian Forest Services 2020 Preliminary exam. The exam was scheduled for May 31; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

Earlier the commission had said that it has to take into account the situation across the country as candidates have to travel to reach the exam centre. As long as the COVID-19 situation remains precarious in some parts, especially in metro cities, the Commission is unlikely to conduct the examination.