Board of Secondary Education of Haryana (BSEH) or HBSE has postponed the class 10th result date indefinitely. The result was scheduled to be declared today, June 8; however, now the board has decided to conduct the pending Science exam and then declare the result, reports Times of India.

The report says that the board issued a statement on Sunday which said that the result will now be declared after conducting the pending Science exam. The board had said last week that all the pending exams will be cancelled and marks will allocated based on the performance on the remaining subjects.

The board had managed to conduct only four papers and the remaining papers including the science paper could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board had planned to conduct the science paper later.

Details of the Science exam schedule will be released in the near future. TOI report says that 3.38 lakh students have appeared for the 10th board exam from the state who were eagerly waiting for the result to be declared today.

BSEH had declared the 10th result in 2019 on May 17, 2019. The students had achieved a pass percentage of 57.3%. The girls performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 62% compared to boys who managed 53%.