Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to cancel all the law examination throughout the country except for the final year students, reports NDTV. The final year students can be evaluated based on an online or based on project work, research work, or performance in previous semesters but the final decision has been left with the universities.

The statement issued by the BCI said, “All students, except final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.”

The statement also said that the university may ask the final year students to write project report or research papers for all the papers or adopt a method to double the internal marks of the semester exams which have already been held for the papers.

The final decision for the final year students has been left with the university. They may adopt any other appropriate method which they think is adequate to satisfy the requirements of regular examination. The same policy applies for students in final year students who have pending or supplementary exams from previous years to appear.

The statements also said that students from intermediate semesters who want to improve their scores can appear for the improvement exams in the future.