Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2020 for primary school teachers recruitment has been announced, according to Times of India. The exam will be conducted on September 19, 2020, says the report.

MP Professional Examination Board (PEB) had conducted the application process for the Primary School TET 2020 from January 6 to January 20. The exam was tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April; however, the exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam are suggested to keep checking the official MP PEB website, peb.mp.gov.in, for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card availability.