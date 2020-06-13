Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared 2019 State Service Preliminary examination result on Friday, June 12, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

A total number of 3617 candidates have been declared as passed the exam. These successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main examination. These candidates will have apply to appear for the Main exam, details of which will be released soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the CGPSC Prelim examination result.

The exam was conducted in February 2020. The examination is being conducted to fill 242 vacancies in the state for 18 departments. The notification for the exam was released in November 2019 and the application process went on until December 2019.

How to access CGPSC 2019 State Service Prelim exam result: