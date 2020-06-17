Maharashtra 10th and 12th exam results are expected to be declared only in the month of July, reports Times of India. The HSC or 12th class result is expected in mid-July and SSC result in the last week of July, adds the report.

The report said that the results information was confirmed by Maharashtra School Educattion Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that the board is expected to declare the result in the month of June but later the result had to be postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the extension of the lockdown.

Maharashtra education board had decided to cancel the pending SSC and HSC examination as it was impossible for the state to conduct the remaining exams amidst the pandemic situation. A few papers had to be postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The students will be evaluated based on the exams already conducted by the board.

The subject of Geography and Work Experience was scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd for the SSC but now it stands cancelled. The state had also announced that the exams for class 9th and 11th will also be cancelled and students will be promoted based on the marks received in the first term,

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th board exam result on June 8 in which students had managed to score a pass percentage of 77.1%. The 12th exam result in 2019 was declared on May 28 in which the pass percentage was 85.88%.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The state has registered more than 1.13 lakh cases with a death toll crossing the 5,500 mark on Tuesday. Mumbai alone has registered more than 60,000 cases followed by Thane with 19,000 plus cases and Pune with 12,800 plus cases.