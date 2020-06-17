Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Inter 2020 result for 1st and 2nd year tomorrow, June 18, evening, reports NDTV. The official website has not been updated yet with the information but the report adds that the website will confirm the information in a few hours.

An official from TSBIE confirmed the information to the outlet today, says the report. Once the result is declared, it will be available on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from these websites, Manabadi.com will also host the result once it is released.

It should be noted that the official website still states that the result date and time will be updated soon on the website. There has been a lot of speculation around the result date over the past few days with new information coming every day. Scroll.in Announcements page will update the readers in case new information comes.

The board had scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers were conducted in the month of June first week.

The board had declared the 2019 Inter results on April 18th, 2019. However, multiple discrepancies were noted later in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.

How to check TSBIE 2020 Inter results: