Tamil Nadu 12th or Plus Two examination result is expected to be announced in the first week of July 2020, reports NDTV. The report said that the state’s Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Thursday that the evaluation work is almost complete and the result is probably going to be announced in the first week of July.

The minister also said that the a committee has also been formed to take a look at the syllabus and to trim them to compensate for the late start of the academic session this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also said that another panel has been formed headed by a retired judge to take a look at the fees of private schools and to fix them, said the minister. The panel would take a look at the infrastructure of the school, quality of education and other details and would decide on the fees.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 19th. The pass percentage for the exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.

There is still no information on the 12th class exams for the absentee candidates. More than 34,000 students could not appear for the exam in the March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. and the government had assured that these students will get another chance to appear for the exam. The board has already cancelled the 10th exam this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.