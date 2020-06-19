Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the revaluation result for MTech exam for all regions and MCA 1s through 5th semesters. All the students who had applied for revaluation can check the official website, results.vtu.ac.in.

The revaluation result for both CBCS and non-CBCS exams have been released. The revaluation application link for UG and PG students have also been activated on the home page of the website.

It should be noted that the results can only be accessed from Chrome or Internet Explorer/Edge browsers.

How to check VTU revaluation result:

Visit the VTU result website. Click on the relevant result link. Enter all the details and submit. The result will be displayed.

The university had declared the updated results for its BE and BTech examination result for all semesters and all regions last week. The result is still available on the website to check.