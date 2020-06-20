Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the 10th and 12th board examination result after June 20, according to multiple reports.

NDTV reports that the dates for the results will be decided on June 20 and will be released on the specified date. It should be noted that the board has not released any official comments regarding the result.

Once the result is declared, all the students who had participated in the board exam this year in the state can check it on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Earlier, according to reports, the result was expected to be declared the previous week; however, no official updates were provided by the board.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results on May 10 for both the classes. The class 12th result achieved a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th students managed a pass percentage of 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.

The exams were conducted in the month of March. The board had to first postpone and then cancel the board examination mid-way for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the month of March. The evaluation will be done based on the exams already conducted.

The evaluation process for the board exams was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, as reported earlier.

How to access CGBSE 10th, 12th result: