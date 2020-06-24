Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the 2018 PCS or Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main examination result on June 23. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 2,669 candidates have cleared the exam. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. The details of the interview round will be issued on the official website soon.

How to check UPPSC PCS 2018 Main exam result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link to check the relevant result on the right panel. A PDF will open with roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

The Main exam for the recruitment drive was conducted from October 18 to October 22, 2019. All the candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the Main exam. The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 988 vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services.

The result for the preliminary exam was released on March 31, 2019, in which a total number of 19,096 candidates out of 3.98 lakh candidates who had appeared had cleared the PCS 2018 exam.