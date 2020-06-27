UP 10th and 12th board result coming out at 12 noon: LIVE UPDATE
The exams were conducted in the month of February but the evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the 10th and 12th board examination result today, June 27, 2020. The result is reportedly going to be declared at 12.00 noon. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, upresults.nic.in.
The exams were conducted in the month of February in which more than 56 lakh students had participated in the exam. The results were expected in the month of April. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation process was hampered and the results were delayed significatly.
In 2019, the board had released the 10th and 12th exam results on April 27th. The class 10th students had achieved a pass percentage of 80.7% whereas the 12th students managed 70.2%.
NDTV reports that the board will issue digitally signed certificates to students this year. The board has also made arrangements for rectification of certificates online.
How to check UP 10th and 12th results:
- Visit the UP Board results websites.
- The result links for both the classes will be available on the home page once it is declared. Click on the relevant link.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
8.52 am: More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.
8.36 am: Times of India reports that the result will be declared at 12 noon.
8.29 am: The board had announced in the first week of June that the result will be declared for this year’s board exam on June 27.
8.27 am: The exam was conducted in the month of February.
8.09 am: This year UP Board had managed to complete the examination before the COVID-19 lockdown, but the evaluation process was affected by the lockdown. Thus, the results have been delayed.
8.08 am: In 2019, the result was declared on April 27. The pass percentage for 12th class in 2019 was 70.2% and for 10th class it was 80.7%.
8.07 am: The official website currently states ‘Results likely to be published on 27 June 2020’.
7.59 am: Students can access the result on the official website, upresults.nic.in, when it is released.
7.58 am: UPMSP is all set to declare the 2020 10th and 12th board exam results today.