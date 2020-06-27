8.52 am: More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.

8.36 am: Times of India reports that the result will be declared at 12 noon.

8.29 am: The board had announced in the first week of June that the result will be declared for this year’s board exam on June 27.

8.27 am: The exam was conducted in the month of February.

8.09 am: This year UP Board had managed to complete the examination before the COVID-19 lockdown, but the evaluation process was affected by the lockdown. Thus, the results have been delayed.

8.08 am: In 2019, the result was declared on April 27. The pass percentage for 12th class in 2019 was 70.2% and for 10th class it was 80.7%.

8.07 am: The official website currently states ‘Results likely to be published on 27 June 2020’.

7.59 am: Students can access the result on the official website, upresults.nic.in, when it is released.

7.58 am: UPMSP is all set to declare the 2020 10th and 12th board exam results today.