Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and National Testing Agency (NTA) are yet to issue any clarification regarding the JEE Main (April) 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examinations. Students through various social media channels have been requesting confirmation whether the government is going ahead with its July schedule or will be postponing the entrance exams.

The ministry had conducted a review meeting this week to decide on the CBSE board exams and other entrance exams. CBSE along with ICSE had informed that it has decided to cancel the July examination. However, NTA or HRD Ministry has not clarified on whether it will stick to the July schedule or postpone the exams.

Students have demanded via social media accounts that the exam be postponed so that students do not have risk their health to participate in the exams. Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that health of the students will be the first priority of the government and all decisions will be taken keeping this factor in mind.

.Isn't it enough for calling it Visham paristhiti , Every day cases are increasing at a very rapid rate #PostponeneetJee pic.twitter.com/PV3GS3Mc1k — Subham Parashar (@Parashar06000) June 27, 2020

Students have said that with the rise in the number of cases, the government should postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG examinations and not put the lives and health of the students at risk. Hastags like #PostponeNeetJEE were trending on social media on Saturday with students demanding clarification on the exams.

We live in a country where health is an essential factor and education is not. Then why @DrRPNishank is not considering our health over exams.He never be clear with his statements & always confuse us. We also want to #PostponeneetJee Like cbse cancelled their exams @DrAnandMani2 — Shivani Jha (@em_shivu) June 27, 2020

JEE Main exam which was initially scheduled to be conducted in April was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23. JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to engineering colleges including IIT and NIT.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to all the medical and dental colleges across the country including AIIMS and JIPMER and is scheduled to be conducted on July 26.

India has registered more than 5 lakh cases of COVID-19 until Saturday morning with more than 1 lakh cases in the past 7 days. The death toll has crossed the 15000 mark.