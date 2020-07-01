Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had issued a recruitment notification for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) for the positions of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on June 30 and today it started the application process for the same. The notification can be accessed and the application can be processed on the official website, ibps.in.

The application process will go on until July 21. The preliminary examination for the position of the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III is scheduled to be conducted in the months of September and October 2020 and the result for the exam will be declared in October 2020.

The Officer Scale I and II do not need to appear for the preliminary examination and will appear for the Main/Single exam and then an Interview round. The recruitment of Officer Scale III will involve a Preliminary exam and Main exam and then an Interview around, whereas for the Office Assistant one has to go through the Preliminary and Main exam before getting an appointment letter.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to find links to apply for the IBPS recruitment for various positions.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for more information on breakdown of vacancy, important dates, application and selection process, reservation policy, qualifications and eligibility among others.