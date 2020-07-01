University Grants Commission (UGC), as reported yesterday, is expected to be releasing new guidelines for the final year exams for universities and colleges today, July 1. The UP government is expected to release a guideline for its university exams tomorrow based on the UGC guidelines to be issued today.

MHRD had formed another committee in the last week of June to suggest a revised set of guideline based on the current COVID-19 situation and keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in various states. The current committee was supposed to consult various professional bodies like AICTE, Bar Council of India, Architecture Council, Pharmacy Council, among others.

Times of India had earlier reported that a decision to scrap the final year exam has already been reached by the UGC committee and a formal notice for the same will be issued soon. It should be noted that the information has not yet been confirmed independently and students should wait for an official announcement.

It was also reported yesterday that Deputy Chief Minister of State of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, informed that a decision will be made on July 2 on whether to conduct the university exams for the final year/final semester in the month of July or to postpone it or to promote students based on internal scores. The decision will be made based on the UGC guidelines

UGC had released an initial set of guidelines in the month of May in which it had asked universities and colleges to conduct examinations only for the final year or final semester students and to promote the remaining students based on past performance.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have taken a decision to cancel the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have flooded the social media requesting the government to cancel all the exams or to postpone them.