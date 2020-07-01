The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the online application process for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 for admission to undergraduate courses in the state of Telangana starting from today, July 1, as per their official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Students can register online for all the undergraduate courses - BA, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Com (Voc)/ B.Com (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA, etc. - offered by all the colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University for the 2020-21 academic year through the official DOST website, reports TOI.

The last date to apply for the Phase I registration process is July 14. Applicants have to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 200. The application fee can be paid through Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking/ Twallet, the TOI report adds. Phase I web options will be open from July 6 to 15 and the seat allotment will be released on July 22. The students who get selected in Phase I will have to report online between July 23 and 27.

The DOST Phase II registration process starts on July 23 and finishes on July 29. The application fee for Phase II registration is Rs 400, while the seat allotment for Phase II registration will be announced on August 8. The allotted candidates will need to report online between August 8 and 12.

The Phase III registration process will begin on August 8 and the allotment list will be released on August 19. All candidates who have confirmed their seats online (Phase I, II, and III) will need to report to colleges between August 20 to 24.

The first semester for degree courses will start on September 1.