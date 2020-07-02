Director General of Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the Plus Two 2020 examination result next week, according to NDTV. The result is expected to be released either on July 6 or July on the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Earlier, the Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the Plus Two results will be releasing in the first week of July. However, the report now says that the minister has said that the result will now be coming out in the second week, either on Monday or Tuesday.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 19th. The pass percentage for the exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.

The TN board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10th exam and Class 11th. The result date for 10th class has not been announced yet.

How to check the TN 2020 Plus Two result: