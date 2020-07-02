The Maharashtra government has launched a new online portal for student admissions to the first year of junior college (FYJC) or class 11. The portal - 11thadmission.org.in - will facilitate admission to class 11 in the Mumbai metropolitan area, Pune - Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and the Nagpur municipal area, reports NDTV.

Varsha Gaikwad, who is the Maharashtra school education minister, tweeted that the admission portal is being operational from July 1, 2020.

The minister tweeted in Marathi saying, “the website 11thadmission.org.in for 11th admission to higher secondary schools in Mumbai metropolitan area, Pune - Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur municipal area is being launched today.”

The NDTV report adds the board will also announce cut-off marks for admission to different Junior Colleges. The students applying online will have to submit their 10th class marks in the portal.

Till 2019, the School Education and Sports Department (SESD) of Government of Maharashtra held the 11th admission process through ‘11thadmission.net’ website. SESD used to release cut-offs based on which students would be granted admission in FYJC.

The new portal - 11thadmission.org.in - will begin taking applications when the SSC results are announced in the state. The Maharashtra Board is expected to announce SSC or class 10 results by July end.