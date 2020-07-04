Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the 10th board examination result for 2020 today, July 4, reports NDTV. It should be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding the 10th board exam result date.

Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on MPBSE’s official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The report says that more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year for the 10th board exam from the state. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March. However, a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which were later cancelled due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results for 10th and 12th class on May 15. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. Meanwhile, class 10th students managed to gain a pass percentage of 61.32%.

How to access the 2020 MPBSE 10th class result: