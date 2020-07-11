Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, (BSEH) has declared 10th board examination result for 2020 on Friday, July 10, 2020. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in. The result can also be checked by downloading the BSEH app from Android Play Store.

The pass percentage this year for the class 10th students was 64.59%, reports Indianexpress.com. Girls performed better than boys this year also with a pass percentage of 69.86% whereas boys managed to get a pass percentage of 60.27%, adds the report.

Here is the direct link to check the BSEH 10th result.

Rishita from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar topped the merit list with 500 marks. The second rank was bagged by five students with 499 marks, whereas two students secured the third position, reports Indianexpress.com.

In 2019, the result for 10th class was declared on May 17 in which students had managed to score a pass percentage of 57.3%. This year the pass percentage has improved by more than 7 percentage points.

Around 3.71 lakh students had appeared for the exam, adds the report and the exam was conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.