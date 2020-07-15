CBSE 10th result to be coming out today at cbseresults.nic.in: LIVE UPDATES
Union HRD Minister had confirmed on Tuesday that the 10th result will be coming out today but not timing was mentioned
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the 10th class result for 2020 today, July 15. The exact timing is not revealed but it is expected that the result will be declared in the morning hours on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE had declared the 12th result on July 13. The students had scored a pass percentage of 88.78%. The merit list this year was not released due to the disruption caused because of the COVID-19 situation and the cancellation of a lot of subjects.
How to check the CBSE 10th result for 2020:
- Visit the CBSE results website.
- Click on the link to check the 12th result.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
10.16 am: The board is expected to not release the merit list this year. The board had not released the merit list for 12th board exam.
10.07 am: The board has introduced grading system for the 10th class in order to reduce pressure on the students. The students will be provided grades instead of marks this year.
9.44 am: The 12th result was declared two days ago on Monday in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 88.7%.
9.15 am: These exams for 10th class were cancelled later due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The students will be evaluated on exams that were conducted and for remaining subjects, internal assessment will be used to grade the students.
9.12 am: This year the exams were to be conducted in February and March months but all the exams schedule after March 18 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
8.51 am: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared.
8.50 am: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had confirmed on Tuesday that the 10th result will be declared today. He had tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.”
8.44 am: All students who had appeared for the 10th board exam from the CBSE schools can check the result on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
8.43 am: CBSE will declare the 10th result for the year 2020 today.