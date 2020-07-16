Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to declare the LSS and USS 2020 scholarship examination result today, July 16, 2020, according to TheHindu.com.

The result for Lower Second Scholarship and Upper Secondary Scholarship exam can be accessed on the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and bperkerala.in.

Once declared, the result c an be accessed in this direct link.

The scholarship exam is conducted for the class 4th and 7th students and the exam was conducted in May 2020.

Kerala DHSE had declared the 12th examination result on July 15 and the SSLC examination result was declared on June 30.

How to check the Kerala LSS/USS result