University Grants Commission (UGC), in its latest statement, has said that more than 755 universities have responded to their request on their status of the conduct of the final year exam, reports Tribune India. A total number of 560 universities have already conducted or plan to conduct the final year exam, said the report.

Out of a total number of around 950 universities, 194 universities have already conducted the exam and 366 varsities plan on conducting the exam before the UGC’s deadline of September 30. The remaining responses include 27 universities who were established in 2019-20 and their first batch is yet to be eligible to appear for the final year exam. The remaining universities who have responded have not chalked out a plan regarding the final year exam.

UGC reiterated the importance of final year exam while giving the report. The Commission said, “The performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. A large number of best universities across the world including US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries, have conducted or are conducting examinations by giving various options,” adds the report.

In an earlier report published on July 17, Scroll.in had reported that more than 500 universities have either not responded to the UGC’s clarification or remain undecided with regard to final year exam. More universities have responded since then based on the latest update.

UGC had issued guidelines on July 6 asking universities to conduct the final year examinations. Several states and student bodies have requested the Commission to reconsider the decision amidst the growing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Commission has said several times since then that the final year exam is must for all universities.

Several states have defied the UGC guidelines and said that they will be cancelling the all the university and college examinations in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have announced the cancellation of all the exams.

Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, has moved to the Supreme Court against the UGC’s decision to conduct the exam. Yuva Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Member Aditya Thackeray said on Friday that the decision is “absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe”.