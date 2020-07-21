Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the 12th Arts stream examination result today, July 21, according to NDTV. The report says an official told the outlet that the result will be declared today if there are no other issues.

Once the result is declared, students can check it with their roll number and other details on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results for RBSE Science and Commerce stream has already been declared on July 8 and July 13, respectively. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96% and Commerce stream students managed 94.49%.

In 2019, the board had declared the Arts stream result on May 22. The pass percentage in 2019 for Arts stream was 85.81%. Girls again had performed better than boys with a pass percentage for girls at 90.81% and 88% for boys.



This year the result had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. A few of the subjects had to be postponed which were conducted in the month of June.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result:

1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

2. Choose your class 12th Arts stream link, once activated.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Submit and view your result.