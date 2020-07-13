Rajasthan Education Board has declared the 12th board Commerce examination result today, July 13. The result can be accessed by all the students on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

The result for the Science stream was declared last week on July 8 and now the Commerce stream has been declared. The result for the Arts stream will be declared soon.

Here is the direct link to check the Rajasthan Science stream result.

This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exams in Rajasthan, according to NDTV of which most students appeared for the Arts stream followed by the Commerce stream.

Generally the board declares the Science and Commerce stream results together. In 2019 the result for these streams were declared on May 15. This year the results were declared due to the COVID-19 disruption.

In 2019, the science stream had witnessed a pass percentage is 92.88 percent. For the commerce stream, the overall pass percentage was at 91.46 percent.

How to check RBSE 2020 12th Science results

1. Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

2. Fill roll number and other required details

3. Submit and view RBSE 2020 12th Science results