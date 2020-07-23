Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) 12th exam result for the year 2020 today, July 23. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Here is the direct link to check the HOS 12th result.

BSEH had declared the HOS 10th result last week and the 12th result for regular students was declared two days ago. Now the 12th result for HOS students has been declared.

How to check 2020 HOS 12th result: