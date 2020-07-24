Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to declare the 10th board examination for 2020 in the next few day, according to several reports. However, the board has not revealed any official result date yet for the 10th exam. Students are suggested to wait for an official announcement.

Once the result is declared, students can access them on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, two subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exam for these subjects were conducted in the month on June 29 and June 30.

Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic on the exam schedule and evaluation process, the results have been delayed this year. The result for 10th class was declared on June 3 in 2019 where students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%.

The board has already declared the 12th result for all the streams. This year the result for each stream was declared separately with Science stream result declared on July 8, Commerce stream result coming out on July 13, and Arts stream on July 21.

How to check RBSE 10th result: