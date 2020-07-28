Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the 2020 SSLC and THSLC Revaluation and Scrutity result today, July 28. All the students who had applied for the papers to be re-evaluated or scrutinised, can check the result on the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Five separate links have been activated for SSLC Revaluation result, SSLC Scrutiny result, THSLC revaluation result, THSLC scrutiny result, and SSLC (HI) revaluation results.

Here are the direct links to check the results:

SSLC MARCH 2020 Revaluation Results

SSLC MARCH 2020 Scrutiny Results

THSLC MARCH 2020 Revaluation Results

THSLC MARCH 2020 Scrutiny Results

SSLC (HI) MARCH 2020 Revaluation Results

The board had declared the SSLC 2020 result on June 30 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 98.82%. This was an improvement of around 0.7 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.11%. Pathanamthitta district topped the district list with 99.7% students passing the exam.

The students who were not satisified with the marks had an option to get their papers revaluated. The window to apply for the re-evaluation was from July 2 to July 7. The result for the same was released today.

Earlier it was reported that the SSLC revaluation result has been declared on July 22; however, it seems that the link was not activated on July 22. Now, the official announcement regarding the same has been made.