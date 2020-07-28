Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will be declaring the 2020 10th board examination today, July 28, according to state’s education minister.

The education minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted on Monday and said that the result will be declared today on the official website, rajresults.nic.in. The result is expected to be declared in the afternoon or evening hours.

It was reported yesterday that students can expect the result before July 31 as the board is in its last stages of preparation of results. The minister confirmed with a tweet that the result will be declared today.

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

The RBSE 10th exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, two subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held on June 29 and June 30.

In 2019, the result for RBSE 10th class was declared on June 3 and students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%. Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the exam schedule and evaluation process, the results have been delayed this year.

How to check RBSE 10th result:

Visit the RBSE official results website. Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed.

The board has already declared the 12th result for all the streams. This year the result for each stream was declared separately with Science stream result declared on July 8, Commerce stream result coming out on July 13, and Arts stream on July 21.