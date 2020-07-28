Goa 10th result link activated; get direct link here: LIVE UPDATE
All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) has announced the SSC or 10th class result today, July 28. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the result for the 10th class on the official website, gbshse.gov.in.
The exam results for the 10th board exam was announced at around 4.10 pm on the official website.
How to check Goa SSC Results
- Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org, gbshse.gov.in
- The home page will have a link to check the SSC result. Click on it.
- Click on the link to check the result on the Goa board website.
- Click on the SSC link.
- Enter the roll number.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
4.32 pm: Goa board has activated the result link. Here is the direct link to check the result.
4.25 pm: The result can also be accessed on schools9.com, jagaranjosh.com, results.shiksha, and examresults.net/goa
4.18 pm: The SSC result has been declared. The link will get activated soon. Here is the direct link to access the result once declared.
4.13 pm: The result can now be expected in around 15 minutes.
3.55 pm: The Goa board had declared last week that the result will be declared today at around 4 pm.
3.44 pm: The students of 12th class had scored a pass percentage of 86.83% this year. This was a decrease of around 3 percentage points compared to 2019.
3.43 pm: The 10th result is being declared almost a month after the class 12th was declared. The 12th result was declared on June 26.
3.42 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the result on May 21. The pass percentage was at 92.7%
3.39 pm: Goa board will be declaring the 10th class result today at around 4.30 pm.