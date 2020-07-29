Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the 10th or SSC exam result today, July 29, at around 1.00 pm. There were unconfirmed reports yesterday regarding the result coming out today and now the official website has been updated with the information.

The result, once declared, will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available at several other websites including maharashtraeducation.com.

This year the exam and evaluation process were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few subjects scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed which were later cancelled due to the persisting pandemic situation. All students will be awarded average marks of the remaining subjects for the subject which was cancelled.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th result on July 8, 2019. A total of 16.36 lakh students had registered for this years Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 16.18 lakh students actually appeared for the examination.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2020 10th result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

The board has already declared the 12th result on July 16. The students had scored a pass percentage of 90.66% which was an improvement of around 5 percentage points compared to 2019. Konkan region topped the district charts with 96.89% of students clearing the exam this year for class 12th.