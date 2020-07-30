Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be announcing the Plus One 2020 or 11th class result on July 31. Along with the Plus One result, result for the Plus Two re-sit examination will also be released at 9.30 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The information was confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan on Twitter. He said, Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied,” reports NDTV.

Earlier on July 23, it was reported that the Plus One result in the state is expected to be released before SSLC result. NDTV quoted a source who said, “TN Class 10th result date will be finalised after the Class 11th result is out.”

The board has already declared the Plus Two or class 12th examination result on July 16. Students have scored a pass percentage of 92.3% this year which is 1 percentage point better compared to 2019.

Girls had performed better than boys in the class 12th exam this year with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 89.41%, Tiruppur topped the district charts with 97.12% students passing the exam followed by Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%.