Karnataka Board will be declaring the SSLC or 10th board examination result before August 7, according to NDTV. NDTV spoke to an official from the board who has confirmed the information. It was earlier reported that the result is expected to be declared this week.

Once the result is declared, students can access the result and scored on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30 where students had scored a pass percentage of 73.7 percentage. Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students had cleared them.

This year the state had scheduled to conduct the exam in March-April 2019 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results

Visit any of the official websites for results - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the results link for SSLC 2020. You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant information to view your scores. The result and scores will be displayed.

The Pre-University result of the state has already been declared on July 14. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 69.2% and girls had performed better than boys.