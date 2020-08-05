Tamil Nadu Directorate General of Examination (DGE) will be declaring the 10th or SSLC exam result within the next few days. The state’s education minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the DGE has taken all steps to declare the result soon on Twitter today.

Earlier it was reported that the SSLC result this year will be declared after the Plus One result. The Plus One result was declared on July 31 and now the SSLC result is awaited.

The education minister said that all necessary steps are being taken to release the SSLC result as soon as possible and students can expect the results to be declared soon.

The board has already declared the Plus Two and Plus One examination result on July 16 and July 31, respective. Students had secured a pass percentage of 92.3% in Plus Two and 96% in Plus One with girls having performed better than boys in both the exams.

This year Class 10th and Class 11th examination in the state could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were initially scheduled for March and April which were postponed for June and then cancelled.

The students will be assessed based on internal assessment and attendance,. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami had said in June that 80% weightage will be given to half yearly and quarterly examination and 20% weightage for the attendance for grading the students and promoting them