Karnataka SSLC result date has not been decided yet, reports Times of India. There were a lot of reports stating that the result will be declared on or before August 7; however, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the result date has not been finalised yet and is not coming out today.

In earlier reports a few outlets had said on Monday that the SSLC result from the state of Karnataka will be declared on or before August 7. Students might have to wait longer to get access to their results now.

Once the result is declared, students can access the result and scored on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 73.7% last year. Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students had cleared them.

This year the board had to postpone the 10th exam schedule for March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year. There were a few cases of COVID-19 reported among students, too.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results