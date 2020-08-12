Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has stuck to its practice of declaring Science stream results for 12th class first. As per NDTV, the Science stream result for 12th class will be declared today at around 12.30 pm on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

NDTV reports that more than 98 thousand students appeared in the Science stream with around 2.18 lakh students appearing in Arts stream and more than 25 thousand students for Commerce stream. The Arts and Commerce stream is generally announced together but no official result has been released yet for those streams.

This year the examination for 12th class were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to March 27; however, all the subjects scheduled after March 23 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These exams were later cancelled.

The marks for the remaining subjects will be given based on the marks received in subjects already conducted. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, their marks in best of three subjects will be considered for the pending papers. For students who have appeared in three subjects, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in Click on the result link for CHSE exam. Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

In 2019, CHSE had declared the 12th Arts, Commerce result on June 21. Arts students had scored a pass percentage of 65.89%. The Commerce stream pass percentage stood at 70.26%. The Science stream result was declared on June 3rd in 2019, and the pass percentage this year was 72.33%.