GSEB has released the GUJCET 2020 examination hall ticket on August 13 on its official website. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, gseb.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in on August 22. The exam is generally conducted in the month of March but was postponed for July due to COVID-19 situation. The exam was further postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted on August 22.

Here is the direct link to download the GUJCET 2020 admit card.

GUJCET exam conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. This year around 1.25 lakh are slated to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit card: